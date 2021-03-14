SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 433,800 shares, a drop of 59.1% from the February 11th total of 1,060,000 shares. Approximately 6.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 920,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of SenesTech in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNES opened at $1.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.71. SenesTech has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $4.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.66.

About SenesTech

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. The company offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that targets reproduction, and limiting fertility in male and female rats for controlling rat populations. It is also developing a pipeline of fertility control and animal health products, including feral animal fertility control, non-surgical spay and neutering, boar taint, and animal cancer treatment.

