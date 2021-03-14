Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Shares Gap Down to $22.70

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.70, but opened at $20.86. Seres Therapeutics shares last traded at $21.47, with a volume of 17,436 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital raised Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.43.

Get Seres Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.26 and a beta of 4.07.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2,867.98% and a negative net margin of 385.22%. As a group, analysts forecast that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $743,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,544,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $637,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 304.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 24,412 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

About Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for preventing recurrence of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

Further Reading: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.