Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Upgraded by Chardan Capital to Buy

Chardan Capital upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Chardan Capital currently has $30.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $27.50.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Seres Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Seres Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.43.

Get Seres Therapeutics alerts:

MCRB stock opened at $21.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 6.73 and a current ratio of 6.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -18.26 and a beta of 4.07. Seres Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.68 and a fifty-two week high of $38.50.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 385.22% and a negative return on equity of 2,867.98%. On average, equities analysts predict that Seres Therapeutics will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $611,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after buying an additional 14,096 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $886,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for preventing recurrence of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.