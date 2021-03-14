Sergio Cadavid Sells 6,663 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Stock

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) SVP Sergio Cadavid sold 6,663 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $319,824.00.

Sergio Cadavid also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Jabil alerts:

On Thursday, January 14th, Sergio Cadavid sold 3,560 shares of Jabil stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $163,760.00.

On Thursday, December 17th, Sergio Cadavid sold 4,342 shares of Jabil stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total transaction of $193,132.16.

JBL opened at $48.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. Jabil Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.63 and a twelve month high of $48.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 14.01%. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 91.43%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.22.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its holdings in Jabil by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 8,596,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,626,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Jabil by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,297,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,264,000 after purchasing an additional 424,004 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Jabil by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,227,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,548 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Jabil by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,830,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,848,000 after purchasing an additional 189,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,576,000. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.