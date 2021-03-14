Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Position Boosted by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 32.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,334 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Service Co. International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,716,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Service Co. International by 2.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 266,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,255,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Service Co. International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,337,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in Service Co. International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Service Co. International by 215.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 45,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 31,364 shares during the period. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.17.

Shares of NYSE:SCI opened at $48.11 on Friday. Service Co. International has a one year low of $33.93 and a one year high of $54.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.31 and a 200-day moving average of $47.71. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.22. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $970.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.40 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.21%.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

