Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) Short Interest Update

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,370,000 shares, an increase of 61.2% from the February 11th total of 1,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of Sesen Bio stock opened at $2.86 on Friday. Sesen Bio has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $3.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.44 and its 200 day moving average is $1.56. The stock has a market cap of $369.91 million, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Sesen Bio by 146.2% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 270,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 160,314 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sesen Bio in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sesen Bio by 412.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 45,356 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Sesen Bio by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,911,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after acquiring an additional 894,100 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Sesen Bio by 12,107.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 193,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 191,658 shares during the period. 17.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SESN shares. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Sesen Bio from $2.25 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Sesen Bio from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

About Sesen Bio

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Vicinium, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of high-risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC); and VB6-845d, a systemically-administered product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of EpCAM-positive solid tumors.

