SG Americas Securities LLC Buys Shares of 32,770 DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 32,770 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DURECT in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of DURECT in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of DURECT by 535.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,433 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 39,968 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of DURECT by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,411 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 8,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of DURECT in the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. 53.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRRX opened at $2.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $504.39 million, a P/E ratio of -44.39 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. DURECT Co. has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $2.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.00.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). DURECT had a negative return on equity of 33.98% and a negative net margin of 21.85%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DURECT Co. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DRRX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DURECT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Chardan Capital increased their price target on DURECT from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

