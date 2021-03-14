SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stake in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) by 91.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 132,370 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Dynavax Technologies were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 59,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 6,544 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 7,157 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 63,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 8,837 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 55,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 205,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 9,325 shares during the period. 80.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

Shares of DVAX stock opened at $9.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.59 and its 200 day moving average is $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 4.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 1.34. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $12.44.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 256.92% and a negative return on equity of 193.85%. As a group, research analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynavax Technologies news, insider Justin Burgess sold 2,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $26,267.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,842.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older.

