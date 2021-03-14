SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 12,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NCMI. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in National CineMedia by 244.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 11,796 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in National CineMedia in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in National CineMedia in the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Truepoint Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other National CineMedia news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,647.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Clifford E. Marks sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total transaction of $690,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 599,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,759,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,000 shares of company stock worth $937,300 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

NCMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.69.

National CineMedia stock opened at $5.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $477.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.93 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.39 and its 200 day moving average is $3.52. National CineMedia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $6.00.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $15.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 million. National CineMedia had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.22%. The company’s revenue was down 89.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that National CineMedia, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. National CineMedia’s payout ratio is 59.57%.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

