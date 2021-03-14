SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 22,209 ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 22,209 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in ServiceSource International by 508.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 16,736 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in ServiceSource International in the third quarter valued at approximately $290,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in ServiceSource International by 111.1% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 224,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 117,955 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in ServiceSource International by 12.4% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 764,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 84,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in ServiceSource International by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 965,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.79% of the company’s stock.

SREV stock opened at $1.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $170.21 million, a P/E ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.99. ServiceSource International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $2.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.55.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 243,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $396,595.30. Insiders bought 400,888 shares of company stock valued at $633,751 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceSource International

ServiceSource International, Inc operates as a digital customer journey experience company. The company provides digital solutions, including demand qualification, demand conversion, and account management; customer success solutions, such as onboarding, adoption, and renewals management; and channel management services.

