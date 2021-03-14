SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $31,000 Position in Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Overseas Shipholding Group during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Overseas Shipholding Group by 45.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 59,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

Overseas Shipholding Group stock opened at $2.57 on Friday. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.73 and a 12-month high of $2.81. The stock has a market cap of $221.89 million, a P/E ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

About Overseas Shipholding Group

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States flag trades. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1 million deadweight tons.

