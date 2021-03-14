SG Fleet Group Limited (ASX:SGF) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.07

SG Fleet Group Limited (ASX:SGF) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0719 per share on Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This is an increase from SG Fleet Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.07.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is A$1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.26, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

SG Fleet Group Company Profile

SG Fleet Group Limited provides motor vehicle fleet management, vehicle leasing, short term hire, consumer vehicle finance, and salary packaging services in Australia, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. The company offers fleet management services, including funding options, maintenance plans, registration renewal, fuel cards and reporting, breakdown and accident assistance, comprehensive insurance, vehicle acquisition and disposal, and other products and services.

