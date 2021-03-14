Sherritt International (TSE:S) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.37

Shares of Sherritt International Co. (TSE:S) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.37 and traded as high as C$0.60. Sherritt International shares last traded at C$0.58, with a volume of 560,743 shares.

Several analysts have commented on S shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Sherritt International from C$0.35 to C$0.45 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Sherritt International from C$0.40 to C$0.30 in a report on Monday, January 25th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.58 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$230.43 million and a P/E ratio of 10.36.

About Sherritt International (TSE:S)

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores primarily in Europe, Japan, and China. It produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

