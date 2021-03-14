Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for TransGlobe Energy (LON:TGL)

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy (LON:TGL) in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on TransGlobe Energy from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.46. TransGlobe Energy has a 52 week low of GBX 32.50 ($0.42) and a 52 week high of GBX 114 ($1.49). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 90.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 57.35. The firm has a market cap of £33.01 million and a P/E ratio of -0.99.

About TransGlobe Energy

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

