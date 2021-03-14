Short Interest in Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Decreases By 70.4%

Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 70.4% from the February 11th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

ACU traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.60. The stock had a trading volume of 8,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,061. The stock has a market cap of $138.91 million, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.06. Acme United has a twelve month low of $17.10 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.27.

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.26. Acme United had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.17%.

In other Acme United news, Director Stevenson E. Ward III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.99, for a total value of $73,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,200 shares in the company, valued at $747,198. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 31.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACU. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Acme United by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 89,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acme United during the fourth quarter worth $314,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Acme United during the fourth quarter worth $298,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acme United during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in shares of Acme United by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 11,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

Acme United Company Profile

Acme United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, sharpening, and safety products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting good, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. It offers scissors, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools for hardware and industrial, lawn and garden, food processing, sewing, and housewares channels under the Clauss brand.

