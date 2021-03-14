Short Interest in AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXY) Expands By 71.1%

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, an increase of 71.1% from the February 11th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AGLXY opened at $7.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.42. AGL Energy has a 12 month low of $7.07 and a 12 month high of $12.94.

About AGL Energy

AGL Energy Limited provides energy and other services to residential, small and large business, and wholesale customers in Australia. It operates in four segments: Wholesale Markets, Customer Markets, Group Operations, and Investments. The company engages in generating electricity through thermal, hydro, wind, and solar power generation plants; gas storage activities; and the retail sale of electricity, gas, solar, and energy products and services.

