Short Interest in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Increases By 54.6%

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a growth of 54.6% from the February 11th total of 912,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 634,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 259,592 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total transaction of $12,509,738.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 95,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $4,847,742.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 624,256 shares of company stock worth $30,828,199 over the last ninety days. 59.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Ares Management alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.24. The company had a trading volume of 443,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,919. The company has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Ares Management has a 12-month low of $20.20 and a 12-month high of $55.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.54.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $406.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.70 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 16.07%. On average, analysts expect that Ares Management will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.81%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ares Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.