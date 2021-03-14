Short Interest in aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) Rises By 86.2%

aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 297,600 shares, a growth of 86.2% from the February 11th total of 159,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:LIFE traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $4.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,432,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,943. aTyr Pharma has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $8.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.85 and its 200 day moving average is $4.03. The company has a market cap of $50.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LIFE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 23.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 7,948 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 22.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 83,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 15,088 shares in the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in aTyr Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,552,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in aTyr Pharma by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 842,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 89,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of aTyr Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its therapeutic candidate pipeline includes ATYR1923, a fusion protein comprising the immuno-modulatory domain of histidyl tRNA synthetase fused of a human antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial.

