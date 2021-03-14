Short Interest in Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Expands By 105.3%

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,510,000 shares, a growth of 105.3% from the February 11th total of 1,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 687,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after buying an additional 75,626 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 782,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after acquiring an additional 320,859 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,672,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,954,000 after acquiring an additional 107,082 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 10,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Autolus Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist dropped their target price on Autolus Therapeutics from $30.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Autolus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.22.

AUTL stock opened at $6.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.15. The company has a market capitalization of $350.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.75. Autolus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $17.19.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.43 million. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,652.90% and a negative return on equity of 54.01%. On average, research analysts forecast that Autolus Therapeutics will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO4 and AUTO 5 for T cell lymphoma; and AUTO6 and AUTO7 to treat solid tumors.

Featured Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.