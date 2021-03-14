Short Interest in Avacta Group Plc (OTCMKTS:AVCTF) Increases By 65.2%

Avacta Group Plc (OTCMKTS:AVCTF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 250,400 shares, an increase of 65.2% from the February 11th total of 151,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of AVCTF remained flat at $$2.80 during mid-day trading on Friday. Avacta Group has a 52 week low of $1.37 and a 52 week high of $2.88.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Avacta Group in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Avacta Group Company Profile

Avacta Group Plc offers reagents and therapeutics based on Affimer technology for diagnostic and research applications in the United Kingdom, North America, Asia, and rest of Europe. It operates in Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Animal Health segments. The company develops custom Affimer proteins for customer products and in-house diagnostic assays.

