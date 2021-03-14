Short Interest in Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Rises By 64.0%

Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 351,400 shares, a growth of 64.0% from the February 11th total of 214,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 123,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BDSX. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Biodesix in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,294,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Biodesix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biodesix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,655,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biodesix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Biodesix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $787,000.

BDSX opened at $22.80 on Friday. Biodesix has a twelve month low of $10.85 and a twelve month high of $31.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.84.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported ($31.93) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.78 million. Analysts forecast that Biodesix will post -5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

BDSX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Biodesix in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Biodesix from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Biodesix in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. William Blair started coverage on Biodesix in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Biodesix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.

