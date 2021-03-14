Short Interest in Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) Drops By 47.3%

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 523,800 shares, a decrease of 47.3% from the February 11th total of 993,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bit Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $5,258,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Bit Digital during the 4th quarter worth about $3,313,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Bit Digital by 212.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bit Digital during the 4th quarter worth about $1,503,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BTBT opened at $17.99 on Friday. Bit Digital has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.65.

About Bit Digital

Bit Digital, Inc engages in the bitcoin mining business. The company was formerly known as Golden Bull Limited and changed its name to Bit Digital, Inc in September 2020. The company is headquatered in Flushing, New York.

