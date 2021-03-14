Short Interest in BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE) Declines By 69.6%

BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 69.6% from the February 11th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares in the last quarter. 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust alerts:

Shares of MHE traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,974. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.10. BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust has a twelve month low of $11.34 and a twelve month high of $15.79.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in long term municipal obligations with maturities of more than ten years.

Further Reading: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.