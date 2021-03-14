Short Interest in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Grows By 221.6%

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, an increase of 221.6% from the February 11th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTT. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth $627,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,437,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,922,000 after purchasing an additional 16,305 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $748,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 4th quarter worth $115,000.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust stock opened at $25.68 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.59 and a 200-day moving average of $25.20. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 1 year low of $18.62 and a 1 year high of $26.00.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.062 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

About Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

