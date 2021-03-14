Short Interest in Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CLII) Increases By 65.8%

Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CLII) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 943,400 shares, an increase of 65.8% from the February 11th total of 569,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 21,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $1,199,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Athos Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $287,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of NYSE:CLII traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $14.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 825,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,785,938. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.95. Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $24.34.

Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Company Profile

Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

