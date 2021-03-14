Short Interest in Coca-Cola Amatil Limited (OTCMKTS:CCLAY) Decreases By 62.3%

Coca-Cola Amatil Limited (OTCMKTS:CCLAY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 62.3% from the February 11th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Coca-Cola Amatil stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.45. 6,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,536. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.87. Coca-Cola Amatil has a 1-year low of $4.33 and a 1-year high of $10.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.131 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola Amatil’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06. Coca-Cola Amatil’s payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Amatil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Coca-Cola Amatil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Coca-Cola Amatil Limited, together with its subsidiaries, prepares, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic and alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages in Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, Fiji, and Samoa. Its product range includes non-alcoholic sparkling beverages, spring water, sports and energy drinks, fruit juices, iced tea, flavored milk, coffee, tea, beer, cider, and spirits.

