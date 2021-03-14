Short Interest in Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Declines By 73.3%

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decline of 73.3% from the February 11th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CLPBY opened at $14.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Coloplast A/S has a 12 month low of $13.64 and a 12 month high of $17.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.79 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.41.

CLPBY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank raised Coloplast A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays raised Coloplast A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Commerzbank upgraded shares of Coloplast A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

About Coloplast A/S

Coloplast A/S develops and markets intimate healthcare products and services worldwide. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand.

