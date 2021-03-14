Short Interest in Danakali Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMSF) Declines By 65.2%

Danakali Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMSF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 65.2% from the February 11th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of SBMSF stock remained flat at $$0.42 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 5,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,814. Danakali has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.36.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Danakali in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

About Danakali

Danakali Limited engages in the exploration of minerals in Eritrea, East Africa. It focuses on the Colluli potash project located in the Danakil Depression region of Eritrea. The company was formerly known as South Boulder Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Danakali Limited in June 2015. Danakali Limited is based in Perth, Australia.

