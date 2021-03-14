Short Interest in Digital Locations, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLOC) Decreases By 73.5%

Digital Locations, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLOC) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a decrease of 73.5% from the February 11th total of 53,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,505,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Digital Locations stock remained flat at $$0.05 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,709,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,354,009. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.06. Digital Locations has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.35.

Digital Locations Company Profile

Digital Locations, Inc operates as a developer and acquirer of cell tower sites for 5G services. It intends to develop a portfolio of cell tower sites to help meet the expected demand of rapidly growing 5G networks. The company was formerly known as Carbon Sciences, Inc and changed its name to Digital Locations, Inc in September 2017.

