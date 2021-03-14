Short Interest in E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Drops By 51.4%

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a drop of 51.4% from the February 11th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EONGY. DZ Bank upgraded shares of E.On from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a report on Friday, February 19th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a report on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of E.On from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EONGY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.55. 25,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.95. E.On has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $12.32.

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

