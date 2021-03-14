Short Interest in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) Rises By 111.8%

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, an increase of 111.8% from the February 11th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In other Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund news, insider Keith Quinton bought 3,600 shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.12 per share, for a total transaction of $58,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,032. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 25.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 542,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,937,000 after acquiring an additional 108,601 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 550.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 119,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 100,720 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 307,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after acquiring an additional 85,769 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 102.2% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 164,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 82,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 675.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 49,734 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EOI stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.81. 96,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,476. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.54. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $16.90.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd.

About Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap and mid-cap companies with a focus on investing in companies with above average growth and financial condition against valuation in selecting individual securities.

