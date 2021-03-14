Short Interest in Endeavour Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Drops By 43.6%

Endeavour Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,422,700 shares, a decline of 43.6% from the February 11th total of 4,292,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 58.9 days.

OTCMKTS:EDVMF traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $19.57. 16,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,193. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.77. Endeavour Mining has a 52 week low of $11.02 and a 52 week high of $30.33.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EDVMF shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

About Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the HoundÃ© mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project located in CÃ´te d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved and probable reserves of 7.9 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 15.1 million ounces of gold.

