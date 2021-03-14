Short Interest in Entia Biosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ERGO) Grows By 61.2%

Entia Biosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ERGO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 43,200 shares, a growth of 61.2% from the February 11th total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ERGO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,513. Entia Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.01.

Entia Biosciences Company Profile

Entia Biosciences, Inc engages in the development, production, and distribution of dietary supplements, nutraceuticals, and medical foods products in the United States. It is also involved in the discovery, scientific evaluation, and marketing of natural formulations that can be used in medical foods, nutraceuticals, cosmetics, and other products.

