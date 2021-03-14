Short Interest in Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF) Grows By 64.1%

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 137,500 shares, a growth of 64.1% from the February 11th total of 83,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 72.4 days.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

Experian stock traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.31. The stock had a trading volume of 334 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,354. Experian has a 12-month low of $21.53 and a 12-month high of $41.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.24.

Experian Company Profile

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

