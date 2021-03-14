Short Interest in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ) Decreases By 56.4%

Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a decrease of 56.4% from the February 11th total of 32,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of PEZ stock traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $93.08. The company had a trading volume of 70,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,819. Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $27.77 and a twelve month high of $97.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.97.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEZ. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 15.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 336.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 26,550 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 16.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 8,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer companies.

