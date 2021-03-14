Short Interest in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) Declines By 62.2%

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a drop of 62.2% from the February 11th total of 48,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

DWAS traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.55. 51,617 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,973. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $96.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.84.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DWAS. FMR LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 214,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,732,000 after acquiring an additional 6,753 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 286,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,007,000 after acquiring an additional 65,653 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 92,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,488,000 after acquiring an additional 17,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 100,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,993,000 after acquiring an additional 41,684 shares during the last quarter.

