Short Interest in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Rises By 102.2%

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, a growth of 102.2% from the February 11th total of 954,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,396,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGIB traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,748,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,615. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.11 and a 12-month high of $61.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.19.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IGIB. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 19,783,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,446,000 after buying an additional 3,034,684 shares in the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $64,729,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 140.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,292,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,852,000 after buying an additional 755,321 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $24,646,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $18,809,000.

