Short Interest in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Expands By 163.2%

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 163.2% from the February 11th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp stock. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,700 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KFFB opened at $7.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.54. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a 1-year low of $4.40 and a 1-year high of $8.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 0.48.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.60 million for the quarter. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp had a negative net margin of 96.29% and a positive return on equity of 1.81%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Company Profile

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc that provide various banking products and services in Kentucky. Its deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

