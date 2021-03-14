Short Interest in LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) Increases By 75.3%

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 951,100 shares, a growth of 75.3% from the February 11th total of 542,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 753,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPTH traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,801. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.95. The company has a market cap of $92.53 million, a P/E ratio of 44.26 and a beta of 1.44. LightPath Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $5.45.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LPTH. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of LightPath Technologies from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on shares of LightPath Technologies from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LightPath Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. LightPath Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.17.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPTH. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies in the third quarter worth about $132,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 23.3% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 252,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 47,718 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 74.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 82,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 35,132 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in LightPath Technologies by 191.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 40,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 26,800 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in LightPath Technologies by 43.8% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 23,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 7,167 shares during the period. 24.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

