Short Interest in Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Co. (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) Expands By 116.6%

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Co. (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 200,100 shares, an increase of 116.6% from the February 11th total of 92,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 283,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

NTTYY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Shares of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,287. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone has a 52-week low of $20.31 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The company has a market cap of $98.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

About Nippon Telegraph and Telephone

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides fixed voice-related, mobile voice-related, IP/packet communications, and system integration services in Japan and internationally. The company's Mobile Communications Business segment offers mobile phone services and related services, including movie and music distribution, e-book, and finance and payment services, as well as smart life area and internet connection services.

