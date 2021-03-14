Short Interest in Pacific Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFLC) Drops By 50.0%

Pacific Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFLC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the February 11th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

PFLC stock remained flat at $$12.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,192. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.99. Pacific Financial has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $12.50.

Get Pacific Financial alerts:

Pacific Financial (OTCMKTS:PFLC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.48 million for the quarter.

About Pacific Financial

Pacific Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Pacific that provides various banking products and services in Washington and Oregon. The company offers personal and business checking, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other investment options; home loans; and auto and recreation loans, credit cards, and home equity line of credit.

Read More: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.