Short Interest in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX) Drops By 58.7%

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, a decrease of 58.7% from the February 11th total of 67,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 297,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In related news, insider Daniel J. Ivascyn bought 51,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.65 per share, with a total value of $549,220.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,589,725 shares in the company, valued at $16,930,571.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel J. Ivascyn purchased 287,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.38 per share, for a total transaction of $2,980,658.52. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,538,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,966,048.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 265.5% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000.

Shares of NRGX remained flat at $$10.55 during trading hours on Friday. 93,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,684. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.93. PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $3.39 and a 12-month high of $10.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%.

