Short Interest in Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Decreases By 72.5%

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 72.5% from the February 11th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 2,180,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,455,000 after acquiring an additional 19,337 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,953,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 91,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 20,239 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 55,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $797,000.

Shares of HNW remained flat at $$14.77 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 16,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,628. Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust has a 12-month low of $9.05 and a 12-month high of $15.15.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.94%.

About Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

