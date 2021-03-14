Short Interest in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) Decreases By 45.7%

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 43,600 shares, a decrease of 45.7% from the February 11th total of 80,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 13,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total value of $142,416.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 117.9% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,505,857 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,209,000 after buying an additional 814,785 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,347,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $845,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $251,000.

Shares of PHD traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $11.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,775. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $11.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.99 and a 200-day moving average of $10.52.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. This is a positive change from Pioneer Floating Rate Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th.

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust Company Profile

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

