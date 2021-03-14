Short Interest in Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) Increases By 133.1%

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, an increase of 133.1% from the February 11th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Principal Real Estate Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $1,258,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $516,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 206.7% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 60,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 40,519 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new position in Principal Real Estate Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $443,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 64,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 29,068 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:PGZ traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.41. 23,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,829. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.97 and its 200-day moving average is $11.76. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.39 and a 1-year high of $17.63.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.16%.

About Principal Real Estate Income Fund

Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.

