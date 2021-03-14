Short Interest in Rakuten, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) Declines By 44.4%

Rakuten, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a decline of 44.4% from the February 11th total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RKUNY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Rakuten in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Rakuten from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of RKUNY stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.38. 61,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,040. The company has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of -18.66 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. Rakuten has a 12-month low of $6.05 and a 12-month high of $12.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.29.

Rakuten (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Rakuten had a negative net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 12.67%. Equities analysts anticipate that Rakuten will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Rakuten Company Profile

Rakuten, Inc offers Internet services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile segments. The Internet Services segment operates various e-commerce sites, including Rakuten Ichiba, an Internet shopping mall; Rakuten Travel, online travel and reservation website; Rakuten Rewards, a membership-based online cash-back site; Rakuten Fashion, an online brand fashion store; Rakuten Books, online book, CD, and DVD stores; Rakuten 24 daily necessities sales service; Rakuten Seiyu Netsuper, an online grocery delivery service; Rakuten Bic, an electronics e-commerce site; Rakuten Rebates, a point-back service; Rakuma, a consumer-to-consumer mobile e-commerce app; Rakuten Super Logistics, a distribution and fulfillment services; Rakuten Drone, Drone / UGV delivery service; Rakuten Gora, an online golf course reservations; and Rakuten Marketing.

