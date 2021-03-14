Short Interest in Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Decreases By 61.7%

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a drop of 61.7% from the February 11th total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Renault from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Renault in a report on Monday, February 22nd. DZ Bank downgraded Renault from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Renault from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Renault from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

OTCMKTS:RNLSY traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.52. The stock had a trading volume of 44,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,311. The company has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.29 and a beta of 1.97. Renault has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $9.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.38.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, and Sales Financing segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

