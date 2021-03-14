Short Interest in Rockshield Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:RKSCF) Declines By 72.4%

Rockshield Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:RKSCF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 72.4% from the February 11th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of RKSCF opened at $0.41 on Friday. Rockshield Capital has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.15.

About Rockshield Capital

Rockshield Capital Corp. is a venture capital firm specializing in early-stage, seed and emerging growth investments. The firm seeks to invest at various stages of development, including pre-initial public offering, and/or early stage companies requiring start-up or development capital. The firm seeks to invest in marketable securities comprising common shares and other equity instruments of companies in the mining, oil and gas, media technology, and medical technology industries that are listed on various Canadian stock exchanges or the OTCBB in the United States.

