Short Interest in Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) Expands By 77.0%

Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 249,900 shares, a growth of 77.0% from the February 11th total of 141,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 178.5 days.

OTCMKTS SFFYF opened at $47.48 on Friday. Signify has a one year low of $16.30 and a one year high of $50.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.23 and a 200 day moving average of $42.06.

Signify Company Profile

Signify N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Lamps, LED, Professional, and Home. The company offers various light-emitting diode (LED) lamps, including spots, bulbs, and tubes for the professional and consumer channels; and LED electronic components, such as LED drivers and LED modules for luminaire original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), as well as for professional luminaire applications in the retail, office, and outdoor segments.

