Short Interest in Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) Declines By 39.0%

Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 529,500 shares, a decrease of 39.0% from the February 11th total of 867,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 633,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Suzano in the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Suzano by 7.4% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Suzano by 3,167.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 413,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after buying an additional 400,919 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Suzano during the third quarter valued at about $1,062,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Suzano by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 107,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 20,336 shares in the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Suzano stock opened at $13.34 on Friday. Suzano has a 1 year low of $4.43 and a 1 year high of $14.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.45. The company has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.95.

About Suzano

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, market pulp, and fluff pulp; and lignin and its byproducts. It also engages in the leasing of reforestation land; operating port terminals; power generation and distribution; road transport of freight; commercialization of equipment and parts; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of computer paper and materials.

